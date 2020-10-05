A trailer for Ryan Reynolds’ new movie Free Guy arrives

A new teaser video for Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming movie “Free Guy” has been released. The released video reveals what moviegoers can expect from this movie. Free Guy will be released as of December 11.

Although he has gained the attention of moviegoers with his various productions, Ryan Reynolds’ new movie is coming, who managed to be among the stars of the industry with Deadpool. Releasing a new trailer for this movie named “Free Guy”, the team reveals what moviegoers can expect from this movie.

Ryan Reynolds’ movie Free Guy focuses on a bank teller named Guy. Guy’s adventures, as you can imagine, will be told in a fun language. The new trailer released for the movie also reveals how fun Free Guy is.

Free Guy is not just a hit with Ryan Reynolds. Among the names that will accompany Reynolds in this film are Joe Keery, one of the popular characters of Stranger Things, Jodie Comer and Britne Oldford. The movie is also directed by Shawn Levy. It should also be noted that Levy is one of the producers of Stranger Things.

As a matter of fact, Free Guy would already be released. The team recently announced that the release date of the film will be July 3, 2020. However, movie theaters, which were closed around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, prevented the film from entering the vision. As such, the team announced the new vision date as December 11.

Free Guy is also related to the video game industry. Because our character named Guy will discover that his experiences are not just a coincidence, he is actually in a video game. Guy, who decides to be the hero of his own story, will strive to be the man who saves in a world without borders. We can already say that this fun subject will attract a lot of attention with Reynolds.

Here’s the new promo video for Free Guy



