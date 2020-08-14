A Total War Saga: TROY Downloaded 1 Million Times

Epic Games launched an unprecedented campaign yesterday. The company made the newly released A Total War Saga: TROY free for the first 24 hours as part of this campaign. An explanation came from the Total War team about this issue and it was announced how many times the game was downloaded in the first hour.

Epic Games, one of the most popular online gaming platforms of recent times, has offered players impressive campaigns for a long time. These campaigns allowed players to have dozens of games for free. Epic Games, with a campaign launched yesterday, gave players an opportunity that we have not seen so far. This opportunity was the free distribution of a newly released game.

TROY, the new game of the Total War series, one of the prominent representatives of the turn-based strategy genre, has been launched yesterday. It was offered free of charge for the first 24 hours. Statements made by the Total War developers clearly show how many players are interested in the game.

In the statements made on Total War’s official Twitter account, it was announced that 1 million downloads were made within the first hour of the game’s release. In other words, 1 million players took advantage of Epic Games’ campaign in the first hour and got the game for free and started to download it.

By the way, we must say that the statements made by Total War do not include all players who participated in this campaign. The announced figure includes only the players who started downloading the game. We can say that when we add players who have the game for free but have not yet downloaded it into this account, a much larger number will emerge.

Here is that post on Total War’s Twitter account

Epic Games’ A Total War Saga: TROY campaign is still not over. If you want to get this game for free, you have until 16:00.



