A third model is added to the Redmi Note 10 series

Leaks continue to emerge regarding the event that Xiaomi will hold on March 4. The company, which will add a new phone to the Redmi Note series, will introduce a third model with the name Max, according to the information obtained.

Redmi Note 10 series will get stronger with Max model

According to Tipsters Ishan Agarwal and 91mobiles, Xiaomi will also announce the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at the launch next week. As you may remember, the Max nickname in the series was introduced with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max last year.

The Max model of the Redmi Note series represents the highest model in the series with more RAM, better cameras, and faster charging.

Agarwal claims that this year the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It also states that the storage space for both RAM options will be limited to 128 GB.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is thought to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 5,050 mAh battery. If these features are correct, it is claimed that the same hardware will also apply to the Note 10 Pro Max.

Additionally, the Pro Max will be available in blue, black and bronze color options, according to Agarwal.