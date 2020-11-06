A Team in Minecraft Built Middle-earth in 10 Years

After years of hard work, a team in Minecraft has managed to build the Lord of the Rings world. The glory of Middle-earth was built step by step.

The Minecraft community continues to amaze people with its amazing works. On one of these servers, players came together to build the Middle-earth, which J. R. R. Tolkien described in The Lord of the Rings block by block.

The most important points of Middle Earth and the regions in between were recreated in the game. Players entering this server can navigate Hobbiton and dive deep into Moria. Structures like Minas Tirith are also featured on the air.

10th anniversary

Minecraft Middle-earth celebrated its 10th anniversary last month. Nicky Vermeersch, the founder of the server, made a statement due to this celebration. Also known as q220, the player explained why they decided to build Middle-earth from scratch.

Vermeersch first entered the game while it was in beta. At that time, the calendars showed the year 2009. The player, who started working as a moderator in the Netherlands Minecraft server, states that the idea first emerged among the players at that time.

“I grew up with The Lord of the Rings, just like many people around the age of 30,” says Vermeersch. “There were people involved in the Minecraft forums, so we had a solid player base. We started building core locations, like Bree and Hobbiton. After sharing the screenshots, people started to join the project. ” used the expressions.

It was not easy to establish Middle-earth

Building an entire fantasy universe in a block-based sandbox is not easy at all, especially considering that the team did not have a significant amount of in-game equipment today in 2009.

Saying that people counted blocks one by one in the past when these vehicles were not available, the player says that that period was a great chaos. In addition, the map customization feature was not available at that time. In other words, if there is a mountain in Middle Earth in a forested region, the players would destroy the forest and build a mountain instead.



