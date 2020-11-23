A Swedish Initiative Introduces Freight Vehicles

Einride, a Swedish initiative, introduced the heavy-duty vehicles called the Pod. These autonomous vehicles are expected to be on the road next year.

Although the idea of ​​traveling without the hassle of parking and focusing on driving cars may appeal to people, there is another group looking forward to autonomous vehicles: the logistics sector.

There are many companies and initiatives in the field of autonomous cargo delivery. Although one of them is Einride, the company’s CEO and founder Robert Falck says that their vehicle called Pod is “custom designed for customer and use”.

Customer-specific design

In his statement, Falck said that the point that distinguishes them from their competitors is that they carry out autonomous vehicle development specifically to the needs of their customers, in accordance with the real world.

The aim of the company is to obtain a truck that can be controlled remotely. In addition, these vehicles will work with a fully electric system. Thus, it will help reduce costs while increasing sustainability. According to the firm’s statement, the Pod will be the world’s first electric autonomous vehicle to operate on public roads.

According to Einride, Pod and the company’s “Freight Mobility Platform” service offer several advantages. Chief among these is the reduction in emission and operating costs. According to the company’s studies, the vehicle has 200% higher efficiency compared to conventional diesel models.

Design advantage

According to the Swedish company, the vehicle’s interior design and rounded corners enable the device to be more aerodynamically efficient without sacrificing storage capacity. Falck says the future is in autonomous electric trucks like Pod, if they can be competitive in terms of price.

The vehicles will not have a driver’s cabin. Falck says this helps lower prices and reduce the load on the electrical system. Thus, these vehicles will have similar prices to other diesel vans.

The company is currently working on four different vehicles. One of them is suitable for closed networks and can reach speeds of 35 kilometers per hour. Its range varies between 130 km and 172 kilometers. The load capacity of the vehicle is announced as 16 tons.



