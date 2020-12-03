A surprise Apple launch may come! Here is the date

This year, Apple has greatly surprised its users with three different events in a few months. However, the new information that has emerged is that we may encounter a surprise Apple launch in a short time. Expectations are that we will encounter equipment such as AirPods Studio and AirTags, which are constantly delayed.

Here is the surprise Apple launch and first information

Earlier, twitter user L0vetodream wrote in December that Apple might have a surprise. Also, hints about AirPods Studio appeared in iOS 14.3 source codes. Now, the date information about the surprise Apple launch has also emerged.

According to the correspondence received by the MacRumors team, Apple is in a surprise preparation for Tuesday. The company notified service providers that it plans changes regarding AppleCare on Tuesday, December 8th.

In a note to these service providers, Apple specifically advised technicians to prepare for new product barcodes, updated product descriptions, and new or updated product pricing.

This note, which seems very ordinary, was shared by Apple before the launch of iPhone 12 and Mac computers with Apple M1 processors. It is not yet known how Apple will make a promotion in this surprise launch.

By the way, it is also possible that we will encounter an Apple TV with a game controller at this launch. So what do you think, can Apple have a surprise launch on Tuesday? We are waiting your comments.



