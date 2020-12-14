A study analyzes the reputation of PS5 and Xbox Series X

SDN Digital Thinking analyzes user behavior to conclude which platform has the most positive verdict at the beginning of the generation.

A study carried out by the digital business consultancy SIDN Digital Thinking has determined the current state of the online reputation of the new generation consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S), whose global launch took place this past November, Spain included.

Taking as a sample an amount of 5,000 active users between 15 and 35 years of age, on social networks, opinion platforms, forums and other media, the report issued to MeriStation determines that most of the criticism towards PS5 and Xbox Series X | S have been focused on its performance, price and the huge amount of hoaxes that have circulated on the networks prior to launch. Now, what are the best and worst values ​​perceived by users?

Performance, price and hoaxes, main topics of conversation with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

SIND Metric is the name of the tool used by the agency, a tool capable of monitoring, classifying and measuring the opinions of such a number of users, in a period from September 10 to November 25, 2020; that is to say, on the eve of the launch, when more attention had been placed on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, as well as the days after its release, marked by a total lack of supply in stores.

The consulting firm has come to the conclusion that the performance of all platforms —power, speed, performance… – reaches the highest average acceptance by users, so that this section has fulfilled the expectations of the players: technological improvement it is sensitive and verifiable. Specifically, PS5 Digital Edition is the one that achieves the best valuation in terms of price (399 euros in Spain), which for 100 euros less than the disk version solution is presented as the ideal alternative for those who want to make the leap to PlayStation 5 without giving up any internal features.

Xbox Series X is the console with the highest rating from the SIDN Digital Thinking study when it comes to design. Microsoft’s platform receives approval from the largest number of participants; a robust design, sober and elegant, which meets the external architecture standards of the most modern computer towers. On the contrary, it is this same model that receives the worst evaluation in storage. Users consider the actual available space insufficient to install games. According to SIDN, in the case of PlayStation there is also a markedly negative opinion.



