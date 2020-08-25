A streamer plays Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The challenge has faced the player against multiple users, also from Warzone, to whom he has demonstrated his skills with the drumsticks.

Controller or keyboard and mouse? That is a debate that has been heard a lot within the gaming community. At some point the Wiimote was singled out as a competent device for precision shooting, but few had considered that a drum kit (the musical instrument) could be an effective control method. The streamer DeanoBeano wanted to show that he could face his rivals from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone with a clean hammer, and boy did he!

Of course, it is not the best system to function in the Activision shooter, since the battery limits its possibilities of reaction. How could it be otherwise, he has died countless times, although he has also been able to eliminate some enemies along the way, even in his first game. The adrenaline and the effect is increased when you decide to shoot, because it is the moment in which you hit the plate with the ramrod. The characteristic sound of the instrument is mixed with the noise of the bullet, which is directed inexorably towards its target.

More content for Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare release a new update, Season Five Reloaded, which adds a new operator, special game modes and a number of challenges to show your skills (on drums?). You can read all the information about the patch in this news.

Both video games continue to incorporate content, pending the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will be revealed on August 24. The arrival of the next title in the saga does not mean the end of Warzone. The developers have already confirmed that the free-to-play battle royale developed by Infinity War will evolve in parallel to the new chapter, which will be set in the time of the Cold War.



