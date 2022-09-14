A strange Red Dead Redemption 2 bug causes a bound enemy to turn into a pile of weapons

The Red Dead Redemption 2 player recently posted a photo on Reddit of an interesting bug that caused a bound enemy to suddenly turn into a pile of weapons. This is not the first glitch discovered by players in Red Dead Redemption 2. In fact, it’s not even the most significant. When the title was first released, gamers experienced problems when traveling through certain zones or spontaneously died/lost items. But NPCs turning into weapons are definitely one of the most unique mistakes.

Fans of Red Dead Redemption have discovered a lot of details in the game, but most of them should be there. It is not often that gamers discover such noticeable errors and failures, especially not so obvious and strange.

Reddit user Tumble85 recently posted a photo on the Red Dead Redemption 2 subreddit showing a pile of weapons on the ground. The guns are arranged in an obscure human shape, more than fifty of them dot the ground. The weapons, all of which are cattle breeders’ revolvers, are one of the most useful weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2. Players were quick to comment on the strange glitch, noting the value of the weapon and the strangeness of its presence. Of course, it is always possible that this image is a hoax, and therefore fans should keep this in mind.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has undergone many updates since its initial release, and while gamers can live with occasional bugs, it’s strange to see such a drastic departure from Red Dead gameplay. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game with a lot of plots, which focuses on the adventures of Arthur with the Van Der Linde gang, so players spend a lot of time exploring the world and traveling in the game. For this reason, gamers expect smooth gameplay from an open-world RPG, and Rockstar has tried to provide it. However, it is obvious that the strange problem still affects the gameplay of Red Dead.

Of course, Red Dead 2 bugs are not a priority for Rockstar. Indeed, Rockstar abandoned Red Dead and other projects in order to continue developing one of the most anticipated games to date, Grand Theft Auto 6. For this reason, fans should not expect major changes in Red Dead Redemption 2 next year. the near future. Fortunately, as the Tumble85 post shows, some glitches are funny or harmless. In addition to the incredible gameplay, story and multiplayer mode of Red Dead, gamers have a lot of content that they will be able to experience for years to come.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.