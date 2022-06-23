A strange cooperative game has appeared in Gotham Knights

When Gotham Knights finally appears on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this fall, the ability of players to fight crime together using the four main characters will be a big advantage. However, it turns out that there is a small problem in how the Gotham Knights cooperative multiplayer mode will work.

The ability to play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl or Robin has long been one of the most important features of the game. The Warner Bros. team Montreal, which is creating it, has a lot of experience working on Batman games, so fans of these games are looking forward to a slightly different feeling, given that this game will focus on the Dark Knight’s assistants. All of these Batman games were single-player, and this game also allows users to team up with three other users to clear the streets of Gotham.

In an interview with Game Informer, director Jeff Ellenor shed light on the lack of restrictions when it comes to Gotham Knights multiplayer features. In particular, he was asked if two players could choose Nightwing. He confirmed that players will have the opportunity to adapt the gameplay, including adding the same characters to the team if they really want to. If so, players will also be able to choose different images, so if two or three Nightwings are playing together, users will be able to distinguish them from each other.

Ellenor went so far as to state that while players can travel the vast world of Gotham Knights, the developers want players to be able to “make it as weird” as they wish. Executive producer Fleur Marty also seems to have made it clear that cases where players take on the same characters are so expected that dialogues can be written for these cases.

Marty said the developers understand that while some players will only want teams with different characters, others don’t care. This is one of the reasons Gotham Knights offers so many different costumes for each hero. The producer added that although he didn’t want to spoiler, those who are comfortable with two identical characters will see a pretty funny interaction.

In addition, the developers did not share details about what would happen in multiplayer mode if people both decide to try on the Batgirl mantle. This fall, players will learn more.

The release of Gotham Knights is scheduled for October 25 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.