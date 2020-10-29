A statement from Microsoft that will annoy PS5 fans!

Shortly before the release of the new generation consoles, an interesting statement came from Microsoft. Ahead of that, yesterday AMD announced its next generation RDNA 2 architecture graphics cards. The new generation AMD graphics cards are confronting the Nvidia RTX 3000 series.

Microsoft: “Consoles that fully support RDNA 2’s features, Xbox Series X and S”

We know that AMD also uses the RDNA 2 architecture in the GPU of the new generation consoles. Microsoft today posted an article on the Xbox Wire blog about Xbox consoles and their ecosystem. Following the announcement of AMD Radeon RDNA 2 architecture graphics cards yesterday, Microsoft congratulated AMD, its partner and processor supplier for next-generation consoles.

Microsoft explained what the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are capable of and how they integrated the RDNA 2 architecture. The company notes that hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing, Mesh Shaders, Sampler Feedback and Veriable Rate Shading units are built-in so game developers can take advantage of it.

Microsoft highlighted that the Xbox Series X and S are the only consoles with full hardware support for all RDNA 2 capabilities that AMD spoke about at the conference. This means that the new generation Xbox’s take full advantage of RDNA 2’s blessings. This could overshadow Sony and mean that the RDNA 2 architecture is not fully utilized on the PS5.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think such a thing is possible? You can share with us in the comments.



