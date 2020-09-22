A Spectacular Car: Ashton Kutcher’s Pink Chevy Impala

Ashton Kutcher has an outgoing personality and even more so is the way he handles himself in Hollywood, so imagine the funny look on everyone’s face when they saw him driving his pink 1966 Chevy Impala.

This one-of-a-kind vehicle fits in perfectly with the bright and sometimes offbeat culture of Los Angeles. Ashton Kutcher seems to be incredibly proud of this Impala, and has been seen driving it on more than one occasion in that bright pink paint that is almost unforgettable.

Apparently, Kutcher has a habit of collecting cars, and this Impala is his particular pride and joy. You can’t blame him, look at him. The paint job is fascinating, even mesmerizing.

It’s also worth noting that Kutcher appears to be decked out in the same color scheme as his vehicle, with a pink cap and hoodie matching the paint color.

Ashton Kutcher has a good taste for cars, in his garage he has a Ferrari California, a Mercedes CLK, a Tesla, among others.



