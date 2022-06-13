A special offer for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who has added a major American star, also known for his role as the doctor

Jodie Whittaker’s final as the 13th Doctor is still a few months away, but many “Doctor Who” fans are already looking forward to what awaits them on their 60th birthday. As Russell T Davies returns to the showrunner’s chair after holding the position during the era of the 9th and 10th Doctors, several buns have already been announced for this special event, including the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate to the BBC. series. Today it became known that a major American star has been added to the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, who is also well known for the role of the doctor: Neil Patrick Harris.

Yes, the man who shone as a teenager in the role of Dougie Hauser, MD, is currently filming for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. In an official statement from BBC Studios, Russell T. Davis did not want to reveal who Neil Patrick Harris is playing yet, but we know what his character will look like. See for yourself below!

That’s not all…