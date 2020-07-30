A special guest at MONSTA X ‘All That’ Nickelodeon

MONSTA X surprised fans with news of its appearance on the Nickelodeon ‘All That’ program.

On Wednesday (29/07), Nickelodeon tweeted on their official Twitter account by announcing the appearance of MONSTA X on the ‘All That’ program this Saturday.

In addition to the tweet, Nickelodeon also shared photos showing the familiarity of the cast of ‘All That’ when with the MONSTA X members.

In the near future MONSTA X is scheduled to hold their first online concert titled ‘MONSTA X Live – From Seoul With Luv’ on August 8, 2020.

This is not the first time a K-Pop idol has appeared on the Nickelodeon program. Previously SuperM also made their appearance earlier this year and managed to attract the attention of American fans.



