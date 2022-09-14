A special edition of Rune Factory 3 for Switch has been announced, a new game has been confirmed

One of the exciting announcements made during the recent Nintendo Direct was the trailer for a special version of the RPG Rune Factory 3 from Marvelous Games. generating a lot of excitement for avid farm role-playing game players.

This is the second time in the entire Rune Factory series that Marvelous Games has released a special version of one of its games. Rune Factory 4, originally released for the Nintendo 3DS, made it to the Nintendo Switch via the special version of Rune Factory 4 Special. Considering how long it usually takes to produce a game, it seems strategically important for the company to re-release the old game in order to give the team time to develop a new one, while meeting the community’s demand for the Rune Factory game.

During Nintendo Direct in September 2022, Marvelous Games released a short video trailer for the Rune Factory 3 Special. Judging by the footage, players will receive fully updated high-definition graphics and new 3D models for all the characters of the game compared to the original version for the DS. The gameplay shown in the trailer demonstrates the interaction between the characters in Rune Factory 3 Special, a bit of dungeon crawling and fighting, as well as the agricultural aspect of the remaster. Unfortunately, the trailer showed only that the remaster will be released in 2023, so fans will have to wait for official updates on the exact launch date of the game.

The trailer for Rune Factory 3 Special also said that a new mode would be added for those who want to spend more time with their chosen partner in the game. This feature was also implemented in the Rune Factory 4 version for the Nintendo Switch. At the end of the trailer, Marvelous Games teased that a new Rune Factory game would appear sometime in the future. Although the video does not reveal any important details, fans will most likely consider this the sixth game in the series or perhaps “Rune Factory 6”.

Even though Rune Factory 3 Special doesn’t have a release date yet, there are other games in the farm role-playing game series that players can dive into. Both Rune Factory 4 Special and Rune Factory 5 are available on multiple platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Steam, PS4 and others. We hope that soon Marvelous Games will share more information about the remaster, as many in the community will probably want to repeat their steps in the old Nintendo DS game.

Rune Factory 3 Special is in development for the Nintendo Switch and will be released in 2023.