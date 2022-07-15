A special edition of God of War Ragnarok has been released (and scalped immediately)

Collectible editions of God of War Ragnarok are now available for pre-order, and they are already selling at a ridiculous price. The upcoming sequel will complete the mythical adventure of Kratos and Atreus, which began back in 2018, and will put an end to the Scandinavian world. The collector’s edition of God of War Ragnarok includes an exciting set of physical and digital items, but unfortunately, speculators are buying up these editions for financial gain.

Impressive collectible editions of God of War Ragnarok were recently unveiled along with the game’s November 2022 release date. The standard collector’s edition includes a digital version of the game, a steel showcase, a digital soundtrack and various in-game rewards. The physical props included in the collector’s edition include wood carvings of the Van gods Freya and Freyr, a set of Dwarven dice, and a 16-inch replica of Thor Mjolnir’s hammer. An even more prestigious edition of God of War Ragnarok by Jotnar includes additional physical items such as the bones of Brock and Sindri and the ring of Draupnir Odin. A beautifully illustrated map of the collector’s edition of God of War Ragnarok, which depicts all Nine Worlds in their mystical splendor, complements the special editions of the game.

Link: Everything included in the pre-order editions of God Of War Ragnarok

According to the Video Games Chronicle, speculators are already buying collectible editions of God of War Ragnarok and reselling them at greatly inflated prices. The premium version of the game Jotnar Edition is sold in Australia for 399.99 Australian dollars, but now speculators are reselling it for up to 1,500 Australian dollars. There is a similar problem in the United Kingdom: the £220 Jotnar Edition sold out and resold for £600. As pre-orders continue to open worldwide, it may be very difficult for God of War Ragnarok fans to get a collector’s edition or a Jotnar edition of the long-awaited sequel at a fair price.

Pre-ordering collectible editions of God of War Ragnarok is now a problem, and the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition scalpers have caused similar headaches. The upcoming role-playing game recently received a second wave of pre-order opportunities, but speculators immediately bought many of these copies. As with the collector’s editions of God of War Ragnarok, these exclusive pre-orders were then sold at auctions, such as eBay, at highly inflated prices. However, the second round of pre-orders of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition limited each buyer to only one copy, which helped to slightly reduce the problem of speculators.

Collectible editions of God of War Ragnarok include a huge number of digital and physical items, which makes them very attractive to collectors and fans of the series. However, speculators have made it very difficult for gamers to pre-order sets at a reasonable price. Paying three times the market price for a collector’s edition is ridiculous, but speculators have left some God of War fans no other choice.