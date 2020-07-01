A Source From Apple’s Supply Chain: iPhone 12 Will Be Delayed By 1-2 Months

According to Nikkei Asian Review, Apple’s news that it is based on a source from the supply chain, the iPhone 12 will be available for sale 1 or 2 months late. According to the information, even if the affordable models go on sale in September, ‘Pro’ models will not be released before October.

Stating that Apple has reliable sources in the supply chain in China, Nikkei Asian Review stated that the iPhone 12 serial production faces a delay between four weeks and two months. According to Nikkei, although Apple does its best to introduce new iPhones on time and put them on sale, the coronavirus-induced process prevents devices from entering mass production on time.

According to the source in question, Apple is trying to speed up the process as much as possible, but the tests are still ongoing, and the final design of the devices has not been finalized yet. The source stated that disruptions in both Apple’s development and supply chain made it almost impossible for iPhones to go into mass production on time.

The launch date of iPhone 12 may be delayed even though the launch is not delayed

We can say that Nikkei Asian Review shared the truth that the Wall Street Journal supports the announcement that the launch of iPhone 12 will be delayed for a few weeks and that Broadcom will release the iPhone 12 later than it should be. Bloomberg states that the launch date of the devices may be delayed, even though the launch will be made on time.

It’s been talked for a long time that Apple could delay the launch or release date of the iPhone 12 series. Some recent reports indicated that Apple overcame the disruptions caused by coronavirus and put the devices into mass production on time. However, almost all sources close to Apple, including the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, state that a possible delay would not be a surprise.

Standard iPhone 12s go on sale in September, Pro models go on sale in October

Rumors and leaks show that Apple will release four different iPhone 12 models this year. One of the 6.1-inch models of iPhone 12 models, one of which will be 5.4 inches, two of which are 6.1 inches and one of which will be 6.7 inches, will be named as Pro and Pro Max, and the other 6.7-inch model will offer more ‘premium’ features; It is stated that the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models will appear as affordable options.

If Nikkei’s source is right, the delay will affect the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch ‘Pro’ models rather than the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch affordable options. Because, according to Nikkei, Pro models have a more complex production process due to both their hardware and designs, and even if Apple raises affordable models for September, the ‘Pro’ models will be delayed until October.



