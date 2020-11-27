A soft photo of Iggy Azalea, her baby Onyx

Iggy Azalea shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her 7-month-old son, Onyx, sleeping in her arms.

Despite all the “plot twists” she’s experienced this year, 30-year-old Iggy Azalea is so thankful for her little one, 7-month-old Onyx.

The rapper couldn’t help but snap a photo of her precious baby sleeping on a plane as he snuggled next to her.

“Big boy. Despite all its plot twists, 2020 is somehow the best of my life so far because of Onyx,” the rapper expressed.

“I am grateful today and every day until I die to have such a sweet, kind and beautiful boy,” she captioned her Instagram photo.

In the picture, Onyx sleeps soundly in her mother’s arms. Iggy clings to Onyx’s hand as they hug on the plane. Onyx has a simple outfit of a gray shirt and light blue pants.

Iggy Azalea will keep her son’s life private

As we informed you in Somagnews, Iggy kept his entire pregnancy and birth a secret. In April 2020, reports circulated that Iggy had given birth. She did not confirm that she had given birth until June 2020 with a message on her Instagram story. “I have a son,” he wrote.

“I kept waiting for the right moment to say something, but I feel like the more time goes by, the more I realize that I will always feel eager to share such gigantic news with the world,” she said.

Iggy added: “I want to keep his life private, but I want to make it clear that it is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

The “Fancy” rapper hasn’t posted much about Onyx since she arrived due to her dedication to keeping her “life private.”

Aside from a couple of adorable photos with her son that she posted in October 2020, this latest photo is only the second Iggy has posted of Onyx on Instagram.

Iggy parted ways with Playboi Carti, who is Onyx’s father, in late October 2020. She revealed on her Instagram story that she was “raising my son alone and I am not in a relationship.”

Later, she clarified: “Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like the father of my son is not part of her life, but I have noticed that a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clarify things.”

“Onyx is so loved by her father and has always had both parents in her life from day one,” said the Australian. Who do you think little Onyx looks like?



