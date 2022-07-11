A Skyrim Fan Has a giant statue of a Dragonborn

Bethesda is one of the leading developers in the video game industry and has released many games, but none of them is as successful as Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. It is not surprising that Skyrim is one of the few games that has existed for ten years, and still enjoys incredible commercial recognition and critical acclaim. Gamers praise the exciting plot, the vast open world, exciting boss battles and many notable characters.

Naturally, many fans express their love and appreciation for the role-playing game in various ways, including the creation of various types of fan art, such as drawings, paintings, sculptures and digital art. Sometimes players combine Skyrim with other well-known films or video games, for example, the combined art of Skyrim and The Lord of the Rings and the fan picture borderline crossover.

In addition to creating illustrations, some people like to collect collectibles of ancient scrolls 5: Skyrim, such as key chains, toys, figurines, etc. One fan collected a bunch of real masks of dragon priests from Skyrim, and the grandmother of another had a table dedicated to the game. Similarly, a Reddit user showed his souvenir from the Bethesda game. on which a giant statue of a Dragonborn is depicted, Reddit Pentomind uploaded to the social network a couple of images depicting a giant statue of a Dragonborn. The photos show a figure towering over a table and looking taller than the average person with a possible height of more than six feet. A friend of the user brought a colossal statuette from work a few years ago, and since then it has been in their house.

Pentomind explained in the comments that their girlfriend used to work in a video game store that also sold related accessories such as a giant Dragonborn statue. The Reddit community was very impressed with the huge effigy, as the post received over 19,000 votes in one day with over five hundred comments, most of them positive. In addition, many Reddit users thought that this might be the best gift for any Skyrim fan, and some thought that Pentomind should propose to his girlfriend. The original poster thanked the community and replied that they had already proposed to her and were looking forward to getting married.

Such gestures show that Skyrim has touched the lives of countless people over the years and the value it holds in their minds. Many people have nostalgic experiences when they play Skyrim years later. For example, one of the Reddit users shared his experience when, years later, they returned to their parents’ house and found the Skyrim logo on the door. Many fans believe that Skyrim – which will be enjoyed by future generations, which will be enjoyed by future generations.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim — The anniversary edition has already been released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.