A sign for the Oppo A74 4G is also from Google

News on the Oppo A74 has been around for a while. It is now certain that both 4G and 5G versions of the smartphone will come out. As the wait for the official announcement continues, the Oppo A74 4G was spotted on the Google Play Console.

Google Play Console registration provides insight into the technical specifications of the Oppo A74 4G. It seems that the smartphone will have a screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 6 GB RAM are among the features seen.

It will come out of the smartphone box with the Android 11 operating system. Oppo’s ColorOS 11.1 user interface will complete the system. The device with model number CPH2219 was previously seen in the databases of US Federal Communications Commission, Indian Standards Bureau, TKDN Eurasian Economic Commission and Wi-Fi Alliance.

A poster showing the features of the Oppo A74 4G has also recently leaked to the internet. This leak showed the 6.43 inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution and the fingerprint scanner placed inside the screen. 5000 mAh battery, 33W charging support, 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor are among those revealed by the leak.

Oppo A74 will share features such as 4G and 5G 5000 mAh battery, 6 GB RAM and Android 11. At the heart of the 5G model will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor.