A sample of BioWare can show when the next trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will be released

While it is still unknown how their reception will eventually take place, many BioWare fans are hoping for the future of the developer. It is confirmed that two main games are in development: Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and Mass Effect 4. This may have come at the expense of Anthem, but BioWare has also confirmed that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will be completely single-player.

So far, many correct steps have been discovered, even if it is a long way. There is still cause for concern, but there is hope for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. BioWare even recently confirmed its official name as such, and while it confirmed it won’t be out this year, it said it will show fans a little more later this year. In truth, looking at past BioWare screenings for Mass Effect 4, Dreadwolf identifies a pretty reasonable place for it: The Game Awards 2022.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and The Game Awards

BioWare has a very good relationship with The Game Awards, where they presented several new games. The first teaser of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was presented at The Game Awards 2018, while BioWare skipped 2019. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was also seen at TGA 2020, where BioWare also officially announced Mass Effect 4. BioWare was not present at the Game Awards 2021.

It’s easy to notice that BioWare, along with Dragon Age, attend The Game Awards every two years. Since he wasn’t there in 2021, he could well have been at this year’s Game Awards ceremony. Presumably, BioWare will have a full trailer with possible information about the release window, since recent reports said that earlier this year Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was supposed to be released in at least 18 months. This potentially puts it in the release window at the end of 2023 or possibly sometime in 2024, but with the official title reveal, the actual demo of the game seems like the next step.

The expectation that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will be at The Game Awards 2022 is currently the most reasonable expectation. It is worth noting that DA:D has appeared on EA Play and Gamescom to some extent in the past. However, EA Play will not take place this year, and in the past it did not appear at Gamescom. Maybe BioWare exists for some reason, even for Dragon Age, but right now the safest bet is The Game Awards.

It could be the fans’ expectation. However, fans have been waiting for this for a long time. The first full-fledged trailer for “Dragon Age: Dreadwolf” has high hopes, and the added time can help BioWare fully convey its vision of Solas and his plan to destroy the Veil.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is in development.