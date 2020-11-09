A Russian helicopter shot down in Armenia

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that a Russian-made Mi-24 helicopter crashed near the Yerash settlement in Armenia, and the helicopter was hit by a portable air defense system.

In the statement, “At about 17.30 Moscow time on 9 November (same as TSI) in the airspace of the Armenian settlement Yerash near the border of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic (Republic of Azerbaijan), the Russian Mi-24 escorted the convoy of the 102nd Russian military base while passing through the territory of the Republic of Armenia. helicopter was set on fire from the land from the MANPADS type portable air defense system As a result of the hit by the missile, the helicopter lost control and fell into a mountainous terrain in Armenia ”.

2 crew members died, one was injured

In the statement, it was also stated that as a result of the Russian helicopter crash in Armenia, 2 crew members lost their lives, and one person was evacuated to the main air base with moderate injuries. It was stated that the command center of Russia’s 102nd Military Base started an investigation to determine the identity of those who shot the helicopters.

Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konaşenkov, said in a statement regarding the incident that the Russian helicopter was shot down in Armenian airspace, outside the conflict zone.

