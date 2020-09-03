A royal touch to new productions on Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed with Netflix. In this context, the duo will carry out projects in many different categories such as TV series, movies and television shows.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who focused on charity work after leaving the royal family, signed a deal with Netflix to take part in new projects. The couple, who are after work for film and television with a focus on Hollywood, signed a contract with Netflix for several years. Following this contract, documentaries, short series, films, shows and children’s programs will be prepared.

Meghan Markle was already an actress who swallowed the Hollywood wind. As you know, Markle appeared in productions such as Suits, Elephants, Horrible Bosses and Dater’s Handbook. A while ago Prince Harry worked with the producers of the Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix.

So Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couple had already started an intimate relationship with the television world. We can see a royal touch in new Netflix productions in the coming days!



