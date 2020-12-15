A robot that disinfects only with ultraviolet light

Technology and Robotics have played (and will continue to play, because this goes on for a long time) crucial roles in the Covid-19 health crisis. We have already told you about the enormous technology that China activated to deal with the Coronavirus: robots, drones and thermal cameras that helped flatten the curve of infected.

And we’ve even seen how Singapore has deployed Boston Dynamics robots in their parks, making this look like an episode from Black Mirror. But no, it is reality: There is a virus to kill, and ultraviolet light is one of the best allies.

UV light against Coronavirus

Last summer, the manufacturer of lighting material Philips Lightning – which has changed its company name to Signify – decided to put the degree of effectiveness of this type of light under examination. The objective: To test the effectiveness of UV-C ultraviolet light in deactivating the SARS-COV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, something that is achieved after only a few seconds of exposure.

The result? A virus inactivated in seconds: The team applied a dose of 5mJ / cm2, resulting in a 99 percent inactivation of the SARS-COV-2 virus in 6 seconds. Based on the data, it was determined that a dose of 22mJ / cm2 will cause a 99.9999 percent reduction in 25 seconds.

UV cleaning robots

Taking advantage of the power of UV light and the use of robotics in the fight against Covid-19, LG Electronics has announced the development of an autonomous robot of the CLOi family that will use ultraviolet light (UV-C) to disinfect public spaces and private with a lot of traffic of people. Available in early 2021, the LG robot will be officially presented at the CES 2021 fair in Las Vegas (United States), always the first major Electronics event every year, and which in 2021 will be held from Monday, January 11 to Friday 14 in a digital format.

LG’s self-contained design allows the robot to easily move between tables, chairs and other furniture to disinfect all surfaces in a room in 15 to 30 minutes, depending on its size, on a single battery charge.



