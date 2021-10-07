A rival is coming to Cybertruck! Here is the Chevrolet Silverado

General Motors CEO announced that the Chevrolet Silverado model will be introduced at CES 2022.

Announcing that it has stopped its sales in the European market recently, Chevrolet is preparing to introduce its new electric model. General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced that the Chevrolet Silverado model will be exhibited at CES.

General Motors, the umbrella company of organizations such as Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac, aims to enter the electric vehicle market quite ambitious.

Chevrolet Silverado draws attention with its long range

The company will use the Ultium platform developed by General Motors in the Silverado model. Supporting 50 to 200 kWh battery capacity, the Ultium platform can offer a range of 643 km.

Supporting DC fast charging technology, Ultium provides 200 kW fast charging for 400 Volt battery systems and 350 kW fast charging for 800 Volt battery systems. It is worth remembering that the electric Hummer models produced by GMC also have the Ultium platform.

It is stated that the Chevrolet Silverado model will have a range of 643 km. Since the new model will come with the Ultium platform, the 0-100 km/h acceleration time is estimated to be 3 seconds.

The new model, which will be introduced with the glass roof option, will be a first in the pickup models of the companies within the body of General Motors. In addition, the Silverado model will be offered to users with a four-wheel drive system.

The new pickup, which will appear at the CES 2022 event, will be introduced on January 5.