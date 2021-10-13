A Revenge Of The Juanas: Discover The Mexican Series From Netflix

A Revenge Of The Juanas: What would you do if, in a simple conversation with a stranger, you discovered that, in addition to having the same names, they also have exactly the same birthmark on the same part of their body? This is the starting point of the series A Vingança das Juanas, a new Mexican production by Netflix.

The plot of A Revenge of the Juanas

In the series, five women discover that, in addition to the same name, they have an identical birthmark. The quintet begins an investigation into this mystery, quickly falling into a web of corruption that leads to a politician. As they get closer to answers about the past, the five women will struggle to claim control of their lives.

With a script by Jimena Romero, the production is an adaptation of the Colombian soap opera Las Juanas, released in 1997. The soap opera was so successful at the time that it gained two new adaptations between 2004 and 2005 in Mexico. A curiosity is that the series was originally written by Bernardo Romero, Jimera’s father.