A Return to Will Smith Addressing Diversity in Oscar Nominations and Awards

The history of the American dream dates back to the beginning of the 17th century, when the Puritan fathers first sailed to America, promising a better life. They guaranteed not only a new and corruption-free land, but also a liberated space for the diverse population of the region. However, the West has suffered greatly, and it seems that it is still suffering in not one, but several ways. Not only politicians and citizens, but also celebrities such as Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, constantly and boldly talked about this problem and how it affects the industry from time to time.

In 2016, long before the recent slam-gate controversy didn’t happen, media representatives invited the Fresh Prince in many interviews to share their opinions on the Oscar nomination process, especially if he was among the contenders. In one of these discussions with ABC News, the King Richard actor talked about how all the problems America faced related to its diverse population affected the 2016 Oscars.

Will Smith on the problems faced at the 2016 Oscars due to the problems occurring in the United States

The interviewer mentioned how George Clooney admitted ten years ago that, in his opinion, “The Academy works better,” and asked Smith’s opinion about it. To this, the 54-year-old American replied that not once out of the two when he was nominated for an Oscar did he lose to a “white man”. Then he said that, nevertheless, if we look at the nominations, they are going in the wrong direction.

The father of two also pointed out that the nominations reflect the Academy, the Academy — the industry, and Hollywood — the whole nation. According to him, the nomination that year somehow depicted a regressive slide and bordered on racial and religious disharmony, a kind of separatism that was observed throughout America. The actor-turned-rapper, who did not even use profanity in his songs, does not want to leave such an industry and such a country for future generations.