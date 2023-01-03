Henry Cavill died on March 3, 2018…. judging by the Internet. The globalization of the Internet has made the world a better place, but at the same time it has terrible flaws that can traumatize you for a while. And this fake news about the British handsome man made everyone, including himself, plunge into deep shock for a while.

Sounds confusing, right? So did Cavill when he found out about himself this terrible news, because no one informed him of his death. So, here’s how the “Man of Steel” actor reacted to this fake news.

Henry Cavill reacted cheerfully to the news of his death

This goes back to 2018, when, like any other celebrity, the DCEU fan-favorite Superman Googled his name. But when he got to his page, he discovered that under his one-line introduction, he had been declared dead by none other than Wikipedia. Cavill was shocked when he found out about it, and immediately decided to react to it. He logged into his Instagram and curated a post with a screenshot of the page where he was declared dead. He also included a photo of a surprised but angry reaction with a visible frown.

According to The Indian Express, he posted this with the caption: “When you find out that you died two days ago…”. Although this is not the first time the Internet has made this mistake. Rock-star actor Sylvester Stallone was pronounced dead at the same time as Henry Cavill.

On February 18, numerous rumors about Stallone’s death began circulating on social networks. Most importantly, one of the many fake news mentioned that the actor has prostate cancer, and he hid his illness.

However, the 76-year-old actor immediately reacted to the rumors by posting a screenshot of his fake news about his death on Instagram. He wrote the signature directly: “Please don’t pay attention to this nonsense… Alive and well, happy and healthy… Still beating!” But in the case of the Superman actor, he is too young to be declared dead. But this does not mean that fake news about the old and veterans should spread like this.

Have you come across fake news about such actors? Let us know in the comments.