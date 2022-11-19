A Return to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Who Shares Some Great Friendship Moments With Longtime Companion Caitlyn Jenner

Arnold Schwarzenegger is widely regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. The Austrian-born star started weightlifting at the age of 15 and has won the Mr. Olympia title several times. After retiring from bodybuilding, he gained huge fame as a Hollywood action star. Fans know him mainly from his iconic role in the Terminator films in the late 1900s. During this amazing life journey, he made many friends who still stay with him.

One of these people is Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic decathlon champion who won a gold medal. They became friends when they were both the most successful athletes in the world. More than 40 years have passed, but their friendship has remained the same. Do you remember the time when this duo shared wonderful moments of friendship on social networks?

Arnold Schwarzenegger once shot a cute video with Caitlyn Jenner

About six years ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger noticed his longtime girlfriend Caitlyn Jenner at an event. The dynamic duo shook hands and took to Snapchat to reminisce about the time when they were best friends. In the video, the 75-year-old star greeted her old friend.

“An Olympic champion, a very good friend and a wonderful person, we have a great time chatting,” the Predator star said. Moreover, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star smiled and said, “(We’re going back) 40 years ago.”

Arnold and Jenner have known each other since they were both bright stars in the world of athletes. However, even today they are great friends, and according to reports, both have political ambitions. The “Running Man” star was the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

As for Caitlyn Jenner, she replaced Gavin Newsom in the California gubernatorial election last year. Unfortunately, she did not come out as the winner and scored only one percent of the votes. During the election, Schwarzenegger advised his friend that only a clear vision can make anyone win this battle.

