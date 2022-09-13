A remaster of Tales of Symphonia for Switch has been released

Tales of Symphonia has been one of the most popular games in the long-running Tales franchise since its first release in 2004. The role-playing game, which tells about the journey of Lloyd, Colette and friends to save the world, has become a favorite game of fans. see numerous remasters on multiple consoles. While the game received a PC port in 2016, the last time the iconic adventure appeared on a new console was the release of Tales of Symphonia Chronicles on PS3 in 2014. Now on Tuesday, Nintendo Direct announced that the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch.

Bandai Namco officially unveiled Tales of Symphonia Remastered as a remake of the classic Tales game during the Nintendo presentation. The short trailer introduces fans to the world of Tales of Symphonia and the journey of the Chosen Ones to climb the Tower of Salvation and defeat the Desians. The trailer shows snippets of characters that players will meet throughout the story, including Zelos and Preci, as well as teases the interconnected worlds of the game. The Bandai Namco trailer also shows the launch window for the Tales of Symphonia remaster, scheduled for early 2023.

The newest Tales remaster is the latest in a string of high-profile remakes of the legendary JRPG franchise. In 2019, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition was released, a remake of another fan-favorite Japanese role-playing game originally released for Xbox 360. Several other Tales games from the sixth and seventh generations of consoles also received improved remakes on newer platforms. Tales of the Abyss was released on 3DS in 2011 and 2012, and Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World was re-released through the previously mentioned Tales of Symphonia Chronicles.

In recent years, the Tales franchise has experienced a major revival thanks to the huge success of the newest installment of the Tales of Arise franchise. Arise broke the Tales franchise record for the number of simultaneous players on Steam shortly after its launch, demonstrating a higher peak number of simultaneous players than all other Tales games combined. After its release, the game was a success on several platforms, it sold more than 1.5 million copies within a month and it became the best role-playing game at the Game Awards 2021.

Tales of Arise recently celebrated the anniversary of its launch, and many Tales fans have begun to look into the future of the franchise. The producer of Tales of Arise, Yusuke Tomizawa, previously confirmed that there are no plans to continue Tales of Arise, and also said that the game will not receive a story DLC. Tales fans will probably be waiting for a new Tales game with a four-year break between Tales of Berseria 2017 and Tales of Arise. Tales of Symphonia Remastered looks like it will be a long-awaited return of the classic story for Tales fans next year.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be released in early 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.