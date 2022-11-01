A Reliable Journalist Claims Liverpool’s Plan For “top transfers” Is Midfielder In January

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are clinging to a break for the World Cup and the club is said to have plans for the winter transfer window.

The Reds have four games left to play before the campaign is interrupted due to a mid-season tournament in Qatar, and Klopp’s non-international players will travel to Dubai for a training camp.

While away, they will play friendly matches with Milan and Lyon, and then return to Aston Villa on Boxing Day, where a draw in the fourth round of the League Cup can take place in the first place.

But due to the injuries of the whole team and suffering from form, Klopp is looking for a final breakthrough before regrouping – after that, the plans include the arrival of a new midfielder.

This was reported by reliable Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who apparently got the information from sources close to the manager himself.

❗️X News #Klopp: Been told that he still has the total support of the owners. Klopp is also not thinking about resigning – confirmed. #LFC wants to invest in top transfers next summer – with Klopp. A central midfielder is wanted in winter already! @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 31, 2022

In a tweet about Klopp’s situation, Plettenberg says that he “still enjoys the full support of the owners” and that he “is also not thinking about resigning.”

Liverpool want to invest in the best transfers next summer — with Klopp,” he adds. “The central midfielder is needed already in winter.”

While the “next summer” line will undoubtedly be tedious for fans, the prospect of another midfielder appearing in the next transfer window is encouraging.

The absence of Arthur, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and, briefly, Thiago has led to the fact that Klopp’s opportunities in midfield are limited, and Fabinho and Harvey Elliott are constantly present this season.

In the Sky Germany review, Plettenberg names Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Konrad Limer from RB Leipzig as potential targets.

Limer’s contract expires in the summer, and at the end of August the club explored a possible deal, although it is believed that the Austrian is more likely to join Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Caicedo is in great shape for Brighton this season, although their price is expected to be prohibitively high.

Of course, it is believed that the prodigy from Dortmund Jude Bellingham is a priority target, but the chances of a transfer in the middle of the season are small.

There is no way to terminate Arthur’s seasonal lease from Juventus, but it is unlikely that any further addition will be in an “emergency situation”.