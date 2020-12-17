A relative of Tommy or himself could die in the series finale

Some Peaky Blinders fans are already speculating about how the entire series will conclude when the final season airs. Knight has confirmed his plans to end his beloved show with season seven.

However, one thing that he hasn’t revealed is what the characters’ fate will be when it’s finally concluded. Some viewers are convinced that there will be some heartbreaking deaths on the horizon for the Shelby family in Peaky Blinders.

Upon posting, a Peaky Blinders fan started a conversation asking what were the top end theories among users. Asking, “How would you like this show to end and which ending would bother you the most?”

In response, several fans predicted that many of the main characters would be in danger, Peaky Blinders characters like Charlie or perhaps Finn and even Tommy himself.

Peaky Blinder fans are of the opinion that Tommy must have an unhappy ending to the series (being killed or committing suicide) because that would be the only logical outcome for them.

If he has a happy ending, this will be very disappointing in the way the show depicts human nature. No further details on Peaky Blinders’ trajectory have been revealed yet, so fans will have to keep waiting to find out more.



