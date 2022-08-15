A reference to the locomotive Thomas David Leitch and Brad Pitt were removed from the bullet train

There are small spoilers ahead for Bullet Train, so read at your own risk.

Bullet Train gave fans a very stupid, but cool action movie with Brad Pitt. David Leitch’s latest film has a lot to offer, but many fans like me may have really appreciated his various hints about some fictional locomotive. The world of Thomas the locomotive plays into the pompous events of the film in a very funny and cute way. Although the nods that were present in the finished production were good enough, it turned out that one important reference to Thomas was removed.

In the film, the experienced British killer Lemon (played delightfully by Brian Tyree Henry) is known as a big fan of Thomas the Locomotive. The brutally honest character explains during the film that the children’s show helped him learn to read people. Some can be kind and cheeky, like Thomas, and others can be more unpleasant, like the insidious Diesel. Lemon sometimes classifies people by giving them stickers with Thomas’ characters that best match their behavior.

These stickers are nice visual cues, which are enough to make someone laugh, especially if they have long loved the little blue train of the island of Sodor. But during the premiere of the bullet train, composer Dominic Lewis said that the film had to pay homage to the cult franchise once again. Apparently, Lewis was planning to add a very familiar melody to the score:

There was a moment near the end of the movie, something like an emotional moment between Brad and Brian, between Lemon and Ladyboy. …Lemon is obsessed with Thomas the locomotive, right, and everyone he meets, he kind of gives them a character from Thomas, whether it’s Percy or Gordon, whatever he thinks. And I made this huge emotional version of Thomas’ Steam Train theme, British. Like [Giovanni] Pacini, like in an opera, is massive.

As someone who grew up on the franchise, I would be thrilled if I heard an operatic version of Thomas’ original theme music. I can’t even imagine how incredible it would be to hear this music playing in the IMAX cinema during my performance. Alas, Dominic Lewis explained that the idea did not get the response he had hoped for.:

Because we were doing everything through the equivalent of Zoom, so we weren’t in the room together, so we weren’t in the room together. I thought it was a delay, but it was something like, “This is great. I think maybe we could give it up. I don’t think it’s quite right for this scene.”

Despite this reception, the Fist Fight composer enjoyed working on the action movie and further said that his director “fully trusted” what he was doing. From there, he described the concert as “a wonderful experience.”

I still can’t help but wonder what his interpretation of Thomas’ locomotive theme would sound like. However, I won’t turn my nose up at the Thomas nods provided by David Leitch. These are real novelties, especially when you consider how little love the Really Useful Engine gets for the big screen. Personally, I still wouldn’t mind seeing what Shane Acker of 9 would do with a movie about Thomas.

But while I’m thinking about the cute locomotive, the bullet passenger express has returned to the top of the box office (during what immediately became a slow weekend). However, don’t let that stop you from watching a movie that advertises cool fight scenes in a confined space and distractingly “beautiful” Brad Pitt’s blonde locks. I’m not sure many people could have imagined that such a movie would cause such a thrill and dilute some references to Thomas here and there, but I’m so glad that it is.

You can go watch the movie right now and, if you’ve already watched it, take a look at CinemaBlend’s explanation of the Bullet Train ending. You can also check out the release schedule of new films to be aware of everything that is coming out in theaters this year.