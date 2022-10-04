A Redmi Pad with a 2K screen is presented! Here are the characteristics and price

Xiaomi recently introduced the Redmi Pad model to users. So, what does the tablet offer users?

Xiaomi demonstrated the Xiaomi 12T series, which has been on the agenda with accusations and leaks for a long time, at a recent event. Of course, one of the products that attracted attention at the event was the Redmi Pad with a 2K screen. So, what does the tablet offer users? Here are the characteristics and price!

Features of Redmi Pad

Redmi Pad; It is presented to users with a 2K resolution LCD panel that offers a 10.61-inch 90 Hz refresh rate. At the same time, the brightness of the screen is 400 nits, and the contrast is 1500:1. As you can see, the device is quite ambitious in terms of the screen, although it is in the initial segment.

The device will use a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The chipset is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology; it contains the Mali-G57 MC2 graphical interface in addition to two ARM Cortex-A76 cores with a frequency of 2.2 GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz.

The product has 3/4 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal memory. Users can increase the storage capacity up to 1 TB thanks to the support of microSD memory cards. Out of the box, it will work with the MIUI 13 interface based on Android 12.

The tablet does not promise anything serious in terms of the camera. Because there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera in the front and an 8-megapixel main camera in the back.

The tablet complies with battery standards. Because at the moment we are welcomed by an 8000 mAh battery with 18W support. On the other hand, it should be noted that it also has 4 speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Display: 10.61 inches, LCD panel with 2K resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness and 1500 contrast ratio:1.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

RAM: 3/4 GB of RAM

Memory: 64/128 GB

Front camera: 8 megapixels

Rear camera: 8 megapixels

Battery: 8000 mAh with 18W support

Price of Redmi Pad

Redmi Pad; It will appear before users in gray, silver and green colors. Finally, it will take its place on the shelves at a price of 279 euros. His future in our country has also been officially announced.

So, what do you think about this? Don’t forget to share your opinion with us in the comments section!