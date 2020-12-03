A Record Is Sended In This Block Message Of Bitcoin

Slush Pool, a Bitcoin mining company, left a headline message inside the block that no one could hide when they received Bitcoin’s 659678th block reward. The title Slush Pool wants to immortalize is Reuters’ “Dollar plummets on U.S. stimulus hopes; Bitcoin hits became the all-time peak title.

Block 659678, in “Reuters 01 / Dec / 2020 Dollars Down On US Revitalization Hopes; “Bitcoin Has Reached The Top Of All Time” message. Slush Pool, known as the oldest mining pool, left a very historical and meaningful message on this block of Bitcoin. Slush Pool shared the message they wrote on their own Twitter accounts, and said:

“Our miners asked us to immortalize him.

Block 659678: Reuters 01 / Dec / 2020 Dollar dropped above US revitalization hopes; Bitcoin has reached its all-time high. ”

In the news published by Reuters on December 1, 2020, it is stated that the dollar has fallen and is the lowest it has seen in the last 2 and a half years. On December 1, when the dollar fell, Bitcoin peaked and reached $ 19,918. As reported by U.Today, the Dollar Index (DXY) is below 91 for the first time since January 2018.

Many people on social media could not hide their astonishment at the headline Reuters posted. Dan Held, for example, “I wouldn’t have expected such a headline from the mainstream media.” made his comment.

I certainly didn’t expect to see a headline like this from mainstream press. pic.twitter.com/istPVkw9Sc — Dan Held (@danheld) December 1, 2020

A message was also given to the Fed

The last 12.5 BTC award-winning Bitcoin block obtained by f2pool also contains a message. There is a Fed message on this block, which is transferred via Coinbase. The message says:

“NYTimes 09 / Apr / 2020 With $ 2.3T Injection, Fed’s Plan Far Exceeds 2008 Rescue

(09 / April / 2020 Fed’s Plan with $ 2.3T Injection Much Exceeds the 2008 Rescue) ”

The message Satoshi left on his Genesis block

When the Genesis block, the first Bitcoin block, was created by Satoshi Nakamoto, it was discovered that there was a message inside the block. Satoshi left the following message in block number 0:

“The Times 03 / Jan / 2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks. (Chancellor on the brink of the second bailout for banks). ”

Why did Satoshi leave such a message? If we consider the 2008 economic crisis, many negative situations such as the deep economic shock, debts, the collapse of the stock markets, unemployment, and the collapsed real estate market after the real estate bubble affected both the USA and the whole world. The Fed, the central bank of the USA, initiated loan and bond programs by applying a monetary expansion policy and tried to relax the markets. When considered in this context, the message Satoshi left becomes meaningful.



