A recent episode of the Pokemon anime shows the unexpected appearance of Richie and his Pikachu

In the 25 years since the first debut of the Pokemon anime, Ash and his friends have met many colorful and unique characters during their adventures. Along with many gym leaders and other main game characters, the animated series also features many original anime characters, such as Go from Journeys and the iconic Jesse and James from Team Rocket. Now, in a recent episode of Pokemon Journeys, an episodic character of one of Ash’s first rivals from the early days of anime has appeared.

Ash and Go’s adventures in the Pokemon world in Journeys have already seen many fan-favorite characters from past Pokemon. Many of Ash’s fellow travelers, such as Misty, Dawn, and Lily, have appeared in “Travels” multiple times, as well as favorite cast members of Pokemon Sword and Shield, such as Marnie and Leon. Journeys’ rejection of the standard Pokemon formula focused on regions brought back several of Ash’s former comrades with the most recent episode featuring a cameo role of one of Ash’s rivals in the Kanto region, Richie.

The most recent episode of Pokemon Journeys is a continuation of the ongoing World Coronation Series tournament, in which champion Johto Lance fights against champion Kalos Diantha. In one shot, in which the crowd is watching a televised match, the cameo roles of Richie and his Pikachu, Sparky, are shown. Richie’s surprise is the first time the character has appeared in the main Pokemon anime after the final season of Pokemon’s Johto arc, Pokemon: Master Quest.

Richie’s cameo appearance in Pokemon Journeys marks the character’s first return to the franchise as a whole in more than a decade. Richie’s last appearance in anime outside of the previously mentioned main series occurred in the Pokemon Chronicles spin-off in 2005, where he starred in several episodes. Despite the fact that Pokemon Masters EX focuses primarily on the anime franchise, Richie has not appeared in Pokemon games since the early days of the series. His only appearance in a video game came as a member of the Elite Four in the Pokemon Puzzle League N64.

Richie’s return to the Pokemon anime, at least for a moment, joins a long list of returning characters who have featured in Ash and Go’s travels around the world. In the Masters Eight tournament in the previously mentioned World Coronation Series, many regional Pokemon champions return in a large-scale tournament. Journeys even reunited Ash with his former team members, and Pokemon such as Charizard and Bailiff, among others, returned to the spotlight. Richie’s cameo marks another example of how “Travels” pays homage to the franchise’s storied history.