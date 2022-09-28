A really nice reason why the directors of Lily, Lily, Crocodile wanted to film a children’s book

The film is based on Bernard Waber’s favorite book.

In less than two weeks, a musical directed by a singing and dancing crocodile will be released in the world. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is a hybrid family film with live actors and animation that revives a beloved character after he was introduced in the 1960s in a two—dimensional children’s storybook. When CinemaBlend talked to the directors behind the book’s adaptation for the 2022 film, Will Speck and Josh Gordon shared a nice reason why they wanted to bring Lyle’s story to the big screen.

Along with several other stores, CinemaBlend recently had the opportunity to visit Sony Pictures, view footage from the film and chat with the filmmakers. When I asked the directors what inspired them to make the film, Speck said the following:

The book “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” and its predecessor “The House on East 88th Street” were written by Bernard Waber, who first began his career as a commercial artist, and then began writing and illustrating books. Waber reportedly had three children as he worked in the art department of Condé Nast Publications and wrote in his spare time, partly as a way to express the longing he felt about being away from his home and children. The directors of the upcoming big fall film were so inspired by this element of the film’s origin that they wanted to shoot a version for the big screen. Co-director Josh Gordon also said this:

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile sounds like it has a good atmosphere, especially for families. So far, from what I’ve seen in the film, it will be a great choice for fans of musicals. The filmmakers hired Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to make a full-fledged musical out of it after a couple of composers especially worked on “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman.” You can see some musical numbers of the movie with the trailer Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

The film stars Shawn Mendes as Lyle, following his success as a musician who released four studio albums that became hits at the age of 24. As the filmmakers also told us during a visit to the Sony set, crocodile inherited Mendes’ personality, describing him and his character as a “gentle genius.” Along with Mendes, the film stars Javier Bardem as Hector P. Valenti, the owner of Lyle, as well as Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley and Scoot McNairy as the Primm family, who play a key role in the film’s storyline.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will be in theaters on October 7 against David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam” and other creepy offerings for a month. Find out more about the movie here on CinemaBlend.