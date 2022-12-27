Speaking of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lot of worries; affection and disgust are balanced in equal proportions. After the outspoken big shot of Netflix, which set new standards for documentary series of the coming century, the couple is now moving forward with their second multimillion-dollar income with the American Streaming Giant. Although many, such as Jeremy Clarkson, have thrown dirt on their name, the couple have never paid attention to any of them until now.

Jeremy Clarkson's Sun article in which he said he was 'dreaming of the day' when Meghan was made to 'parade naked through the streets' while crowds 'throw lumps of excrement at her' has now become Ipso's most complained about article – with more than 17.5K complaints https://t.co/FLx9bR0Bvg — Sophie Huskisson (@soph_husk) December 20, 2022

After the scandalous controversy over Jeremy Clarkson’s article, there was a lot of controversy among the British media and the British public. After a huge outrage and negative reaction, the writer, as well as the publisher of The Sun, took to their platforms to apologize for the mentioned “vile and disgusting hate comments” addressed to Meghan Markle. A few days later, it seems that Harry and Meghan have finally addressed the horrific consequences, but not by themselves, but with the help of one of their close associates in the media.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comment on Jeremy Clarkson’s apology

The other day, one of the representatives representing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on official terms turned to the BBC to express his opinion. Through their representative, the Sussex couple confirmed that “the public absolutely deserves to be sorry from the publication for their dangerous comments.” It was further noted that this situation would not have arisen at all if “The Sun had not continued to profit from hatred, violence and misogyny.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on The Sun’s apology for Jeremy Clarkson: “While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of hate, violence, and misogyny”. pic.twitter.com/2DUpVsKC7l — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 26, 2022

Speaking of apologies, the source read that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been approached with any apologies. The Sun continued to publish material about the Sussex shortly after the incident with Clarkson. In this regard , the Sussex stated: “A real apology would be to change their coverage and ethical standards for everyone.” Everything that is good, except for this, was called a PR move for the sale of newspapers, a BBC spokesman said.

In response, a spokesperson for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has called The Sun’s so-called apology as “nothing more than a PR stunt”: pic.twitter.com/g6vjj7WX8d — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 24, 2022

For an ignorant tabloid tycoon, Jeremy Clarkson openly made a number of vile and vulgar remarks about the Duchess. As a result, twitterattis stormed the platform, forcing him and the publisher to also formulate a note of apology to the public.

What do you think about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reaction to the protracted dispute? Share it with us in the comments below.n