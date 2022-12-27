“A real apology would be a change…” — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Broke Their Silence Over Jeremy Clarkson’s Apology.

By
Adam Woods
-
0

Speaking of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lot of worries; affection and disgust are balanced in equal proportions. After the outspoken big shot of Netflix, which set new standards for documentary series of the coming century, the couple is now moving forward with their second multimillion-dollar income with the American Streaming Giant. Although many, such as Jeremy Clarkson, have thrown dirt on their name, the couple have never paid attention to any of them until now.

After the scandalous controversy over Jeremy Clarkson’s article, there was a lot of controversy among the British media and the British public. After a huge outrage and negative reaction, the writer, as well as the publisher of The Sun, took to their platforms to apologize for the mentioned “vile and disgusting hate comments” addressed to Meghan Markle. A few days later, it seems that Harry and Meghan have finally addressed the horrific consequences, but not by themselves, but with the help of one of their close associates in the media.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comment on Jeremy Clarkson’s apology

The other day, one of the representatives representing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on official terms turned to the BBC to express his opinion. Through their representative, the Sussex couple confirmed that “the public absolutely deserves to be sorry from the publication for their dangerous comments.” It was further noted that this situation would not have arisen at all if “The Sun had not continued to profit from hatred, violence and misogyny.”

Speaking of apologies, the source read that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been approached with any apologies. The Sun continued to publish material about the Sussex shortly after the incident with Clarkson. In this regard , the Sussex stated: “A real apology would be to change their coverage and ethical standards for everyone.” Everything that is good, except for this, was called a PR move for the sale of newspapers, a BBC spokesman said.

 

For an ignorant tabloid tycoon, Jeremy Clarkson openly made a number of vile and vulgar remarks about the Duchess. As a result, twitterattis stormed the platform, forcing him and the publisher to also formulate a note of apology to the public.

What do you think about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reaction to the protracted dispute? Share it with us in the comments below.n

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here