A Quiet Place: The Post-Apocalyptic Horror Saga Puts A Date On Its Third Installment

A Quiet Place: Paramount Pictures Share Release Date for Next John Krasinski Horror Saga Spin-Off; directs Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Mud). With the recent and successful premiere in the United States of A Quiet Place 2 (not in vain, it has beaten the record for the best premiere during the pandemic with 60 million dollars) and with its now coming to the billboards in other countries (in Spain will be available on June 18), Paramount Pictures has announced the date of the third installment of the saga; Thus, the spin-off directed by Jeff Nichols will premiere on March 31, 2023.

Spin-off of the terrifying post-apocalyptic universe

Thus, and as Paramount advanced a few months ago, the person in charge of films such as Take Shelter or Mud will be in charge of directing a new installment of John Krasinski’s A quiet place saga that will delve into such a terrifying post-apocalyptic world. And this new movie already has a confirmed release date; so much so, that as recently disclosed by John Krasinski, Nichols delivered a few days ago the script for this new spin-off based on an original idea by Krasinski himself.

At the moment, and as is natural given the still premature state of the project, nothing is known about its possible script or plot, although we do know that this new installment of the saga devised by John Krasinski will function as a parallel story to the events of the first two films, as a spin-off and presenting his universe from an unprecedented point of view. We will see what is left of this new film from a franchise that has already managed to carve a niche among the most famous and iconic titles of the genre.