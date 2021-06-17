A Quiet Place 2: Sequel Will Reference The Office

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

A Quiet Place 2: The sequel to A Quiet Place, in the original, directed by John Krasinski, should feature a scene that refers to the filmmaker’s passage through The Office series. For nine seasons, Krasinski was the interpreter of Jim Halpert and starred in one of the most interesting couples in the world of series.

In the plot of the new film, which continues directly after Lee’s (Krasinski) death, the rest of the Abbott family set out on a journey to try to find new survivors in this post-apocalyptic world.

However, in the film’s opening scene, Regan Abbott (Millicent Simmonds) will appear intently observing Lee’s old map of the coast of New York.

At that point, viewers, through the camera, will see Stamford, Connecticut, which happens to be the location of the Dunder Mifflin branch that Jim transferred to in the first half of season 3 of the series.

An even more obvious reference could focus directly on Scranton, Pennsylvania, which is the city where most of The Office took place. However, to work with subtleties and still make sense of the film’s plot, Krasinski chose to insert this little treat to fans of the production.

Learn more about A Quiet Place 2

Starring Emily Blunt, the cast of A Silent Place 2 also features Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, Noah Jupe, Okieriete Onaodowan, Lauren-Ashley Cristiano and Zachary Golinger.

It is also worth noting that this is not The Office’s first reference in John Krasinski’s film franchise. In the first feature, there is a scene where Lee and Evelyn (Blunt) slowly dance while sharing headphones, just like Jim and Pam (Jenna Fischer) did on the NBC series during Season 2.

All of this indicates that references to The Office will continue for some time in the artist’s upcoming projects.

Be sure to check out the release of A Quiet Place 2 on June 24th.