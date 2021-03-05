A Quiet Place 2: premiere date is advanced to May

Fans of A Quiet Place can celebrate! The premiere date for the continuation of the feature, which was scheduled for September 17, was postponed to May 28.

Paramount Pictures made the decision to postpone the release of the thriller after the vacancy was opened with the postponement of Mark Wahlberg’s production, Infinite, relocated to September 24th.

Pandemia delayed the launch of A Quiet Place 2

Directed by John Krasinski and starring his wife, Emily Blunt, the sequel to one of the most acclaimed thriller films of 2018, it was set to hit theaters in March 2020. With covid-19 case spikes and theaters closing down around the world, Paramount decided to postpone the release of the feature.

A Quiet Place 2 will accompany the Abbott family after the tragic events of the last film. The characters will need to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue to fight for their survival in silence. Forced to face the unknown, the family quickly discovers that the creatures that hunt through sounds are not the only threats.

In addition to Emily Blunt as matriarch Evelyn, the film’s cast also features Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds as their children, Marcus and Regan. Cillian Murphy also joins the group as Emmet.

A Quiet Place 2 hits theaters on May 28.