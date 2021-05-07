A Quiet Place 2: Movie Gets Final Trailer With Lots of Action!

A Quiet Place 2: Paramount released, on Thursday (06), the final trailer for A Quiet Place: Part 2. The continuation of the horror and science fiction film will be released exclusively in Brazilian cinemas on June 10.

The new video shows the Abbott family meeting the new character Emmet, played by actor Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders). The motto of the new teaser is that “silence is not enough”.

Check out the final trailer for the film below:

“In A Quiet Place: Part 2, just after the deadly events of the first film, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) must now face terror around the world, continuing to struggle to survive in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt for sound are not the only threats that watch them along the sand path, ”says the official synopsis of the feature film.

Like dozens of other film productions, the film’s release was delayed because of the new coronavirus pandemic. Originally, it was due to hit theaters in March 2020.

While the film is expected to be shown in Brazilian cinemas in June, the release in the United States is scheduled for May 28.