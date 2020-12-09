A quarter of the world will adopt Bitcoin in 2024

One of the most talked about issues when it comes to Bitcoin is the rate of Bitcoin adoption. According to the famous analyst, one fourth of the world will adopt Bitcoin, which has been recognized and adopted by wider circles with the effect of institutional investments over time.

Famous Bitcoin and crypto analyst Willy Woo made this four-year forecast. The analyst said a few days ago that he estimated that 1.7% of the world’s population have adopted Bitcoin. The chart he published shows the relationship between mobile accounts, internet users, PayPal accounts, total Bitcoin, Bitcoin exchange and on-chain Bitcoin users. Woo set the lower limit of adoption rate at 1.3%.

bitcoinWoo, then “Bitcoin will level up in 2021. Buckle up for the ride. ” he said and pointed to the adoption graph. The chart shows a rate line stretching from early adopters to late adopters, creating a top view. Lastly, Woo said, showing the usage rates of various gadgets such as refrigerators, radios, televisions, cable TV, tablets, computers, smartphones over time, “Bitcoin is not even at a point where it will create an s-curve adoption graph at 1.7%. But when we look at its current growth, I can say that we can witness the fastest growth in history. ” said.

What will happen in 2024?

In addition to the 1.7% adoption rate estimate, Willy Woo also made a comment on 2024. The analyst announced that he believes a quarter of the world’s population will adopt Bitcoin within four years.

“It’s ironic that Bitcoin maximalists have a hard time believing it. Bitcoin has seen less than 1% spread in 11 years. Exponential growth will have surprising consequences. ”

Larry Cermak also said that 2021 would be the year of Bitcoin adoption and emphasized the increasing institutional interest. In a report published by Chainalysis, it was seen that the countries that adopted the most Bitcoin were listed and Ukraine was the first.

Considering Woo’s predictions with rapidly increasing digitalization, it seems inevitable that more people will adopt Bitcoin, but at what speed this will happen is a matter of curiosity for now.



