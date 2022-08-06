A prototype of the Metroid Dread Samus Aran Colored Figma is presented

Space action hero Samus Aran is back in action, but this time in a new form for all fans. Metroid Dread players may want to dust off and make room on their shelves for this new addition to their Metroid collection.

The Metroid series is a popular game franchise from Nintendo, featuring a lot of merchandise, and it was only a matter of time before fans would be surprised by the appearance of new collectibles thanks to the release of Metroid Dread. In Dread, players saw Samus’ adventure on the planet ZDR to investigate the possible survival of the X-parasite after the events of Metroid Fusion. The newest game introduced certain elements and narrative surprises that expanded the Metroid world in a way that could turn into opportunities for merchandise.

Good Smile has announced its new Metroid Dread action figures on Twitter, and a quick look through the comments section shows a high level of fan excitement. The Good Smile company is a Japanese manufacturer of figurines in the style of pop culture, ranging from anime to video games. “Figma” means that the figures correspond as closely as possible to the characters described as combining beauty and articulation. Good Smile will release two statue—like figures from Metroid Dread, one of which is Samus Aran herself, with a design specifically related to Dread, and the other is the infamous robot E.M.M.I, who relentlessly tracks down Samus in the game.

Good Smile has linked a page to its website showing where fans can find action figures and also offers a showcase of its other collectibles, including games such as Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia and games such as Death Stranding, Little Nightmares, Elden Ring and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Assuming Metroid action figures sell well, players can expect more Metroid collectibles in the future, especially with the release of Metroid Prime 4.

For fans who need the most detailed figures that remain true to the artistic style of the respective franchises, Good Smile can be a place where fans can start looking. The Good Smile Fest 2022 festival will be held in Tokyo on August 6 and 7, so some fans will be able to see these figurines up close if they happen to be in the Tokyo area. Attractions will include character meet-and-greets, live broadcasts of anime and games, and event campaigns. Metroid Dread figurines are not yet available in the Good Smile online store, even in the pre-order form, so fans will want to keep an eye out for updates on their website.

Metroid Dread is already available for the Nintendo Switch.