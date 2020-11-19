A promotional video for GTA Online has been released!

Rockstar Games has released a short promotional video for GTA Online from its official social media accounts. Many players think that an island will come with the expansion pack in the posted video.

GTA Online promotional video

Rockstar Games continues to update GTA Online. He also published a video of me know about the upcoming update. In the published video, a watchtower first appears and the environment where the tower is located appears as a tropical region.

In addition, the part where the tower is shown is almost instant, but the island map on the right did not escape the eyes of Rockstar Games followers.

Buildings that are not on the current map in the game also appear in the published image. The appearance of the buildings is reminiscent of architectural designs found in tropical regions. Perhaps Rockstar Games may be considering adding a different name to the game with the new update.



