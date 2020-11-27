A Project That Will Make Sound From Scientists

South African scientists plan to pump large amounts of sulfur dioxide gas into the atmosphere to create clouds and “darken the Sun”. The reason why scientists are working towards less sunlight is to protect water resources.

As global climate change continues to affect the entire world, South African scientists have put forward an interesting idea to reduce the effects of global climate change, at least locally.

According to the article published in the Environmental Research Letters, scientists from the University of Cape Town have put forward a plan to “darken the sun” despite the day-by-day weakening of water resources in the country and the possibility of losing 90 percent of all water resources in the distant future.

Scientists offer to “darken” the Sun to protect water resources

In the plan to darken the sun, scientists will pump large amounts of sulfur dioxide gas into the atmosphere through Cape Town, the country’s capital, and form clouds. In this way, the sun’s rays will be reflected back into space before reaching the earth and the effects of global climate change will be mitigated.

Although there is a scientific equivalent of scientists’ plans to reduce the amount of sunlight reaching the earth, experts state that pumping gas into the atmosphere against global warming is a dangerous intervention for the climate system. Because emitting a large amount of gas that prevents sunlight also has the potential to permanently disrupt the balance of the atmosphere.

According to the statements of scientists, the impact of global climate change on Cape Town will triple until 2100 if no measures are taken. According to the statements made, keeping the temperatures at the levels in 2020 with the plan to darken the Sun can prevent the great drought that will result in the loss of 90 percent of the water resources.



