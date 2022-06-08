A professional impersonator of Marilyn Monroe bought the late star’s house in the Hollywood Hills for $ 2.7 million.

Three years ago, a house in Los Angeles that was rented for less than $250 a month was sold for almost $3 million. However, it wasn’t just a house. Back in the early 1950s, a sultry star named Marilyn Monroe lived at the same address. Today, the imitator Monroe, her husband and their young son live in a Mediterranean-style villa.

About Marilyn Monroe’s house in Los Angeles

Monroe’s former residence in the Hollywood Hills, located at 2393 Castilian Drive overlooking Runyon Canyon, boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple fireplaces, a grotto-shaped pool and two celebrity-worthy walk-in closets. The house itself has an area of 3,620 square feet, as well as a large backyard and terrace.

House Beautiful described the residence as “the perfect combination of coziness, but at the same time open and spacious” with intricately tiled kitchen walls, a wheelbarrow-shaped bathroom and breathtaking views. Zillow praised the Saltillo tiles and parquet floors in the house circa 1938. The website describes a “romantic master bathroom” with a spa tub and fireplace.

Architectural Digest provided additional information about the master bedroom, noting turquoise-lined built-in shelves, a glazed shower and double exterior doors leading to a sun-drenched veranda.

Monroe briefly lived in a house on Castilian Drive. She started renting a two-story house in 1952 when she was dating her wife, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio. After his divorce in 1954, he and Monroe immediately married. In the same year, director Billy Wilder cast Monroe in the film “The Itch of the Seventh Year”. The famous photo of Monroe standing over the bars of the New York subway when her dress flew up is taken from a scene from the movie.

According to the cancelled check put up at the GottaHaveRockAndRoll auction, the couple’s monthly rent was $237.82.

Monroe and DiMaggio’s cohabitation on Castilian Drive was even shorter than their marriage, which lasted less than a year. According to Hollywood Life, the influential couple of the 50s broke up after a quarrel over the scene of exposing Monroe’s panties in the movie “Itch of the seventh Year”.

Monroe died of an unexplained overdose of barbiturates on August 3, 1962. DiMaggio died in 1999.

DiMaggio’s short—term love nest was sold for a pack – Twice

Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio in 1954 | Underwood Archives / Getty Images

Despite the fact that she lived in the house for a relatively short time, Monroe’s place of residence really influenced the sale almost 60 years after her death. According to Architectural Digest, when the property was put up for sale in 2018, there was a three-way battle for real estate. But when listing agent Neil Budden saw the couple who eventually purchased the spacious home, he immediately said, “This is your home.””.

The penultimate owner bought the house in July 2018, painted it and handed it over just five months later. They sold it for a seven-figure price to a celebrity impersonator who made a lot of money from his resemblance to the star of the TV series “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

So, who bought Marilyn Monroe’s former home?

In early 2019, a house in the Hollywood Hills was bought by TikTok influencer Jasmine Chiswell. Some believe she was a lookalike of the late “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” actress, Chiswell and her husband, social media personality Maverick McNeilly, first saw the house on Castile Road during a cruise through Hollywood. A quick internet search revealed Monroe’s history with the house, and “we fell in love with it right away,” Chiswell said.

Chiswell was born on December 9, 1993 in Glasgow, Scotland. There is little information about her family on the Internet. But The Netline reports that she met her current husband on a dating app called Bumble.

After moving into Monroe’s former residence, Inman reported that Chiswell found things that Monroe could have left, including two magazines in an incinerator. Chiswell believes that the house may be haunted because of the unexplained sound of footsteps at night.

“At first my husband and I were a little scared, but this energy doesn’t seem bad, it seems happy, we don’t mind anymore,” she explained.