A Prince in New York 2: what the critics are saying

After 33 years, the sequel to One Prince in New York finally reached the public. The film premiered on Friday (5) in the Amazon Prime Video catalog and features the returns of Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and Shari Headley, in addition to the inclusion of new actors such as Wesley Snipes and Jermaine Fowler.

In the plot, Akeem (Murphy) discovers that he has a son in the United States and must return to New York to find this unlikely heir to Zamunda’s throne. Below you can check out what the critics are saying about the film.

CBR – Josh Bell

Among the new faces, Fowler is the one who gets the most prominence, and he is attractive like the serious Lavelle. But just as he did in Murphy’s previous collaboration on My Name is Dolemite, Snipes is the one who steals the show here as the extravagant General Izzi. Murphy and Hall maintain their comic chemistry, Saturday Night Live Jones veterans and Morgan each have some funny lines, while Fowler proves that he could upload a movie on his own. But their collective enthusiasm is not enough to carry this disconnected film, which transforms a simple comedy into an outdated film full of self-references.

Variety – Peter Debruge

Leslie Jones makes her presence felt in a way that the other one-dimensional women in the film don’t dare. And Jermaine Fowler is likable, but a much less attractive protagonist than Murphy was, and the whole film starts to look terribly crowded when the script starts to make excuses to revisit secondary characters who steal the show. While fans have spent decades dreaming about Zamunda, the sequel risks diminishing what this fantasy realm represents.

Screen Rant – Mae Abdulbaki

In terms of passing on his legacy, the whole concept of Zamunda needing a male heir to rule is obviously out of date. Most importantly, the plot’s need to focus on Lavelle overshadows Meeka’s whole arc and development. The film goes out of its way to push her away completely when the story should be about her. Even Lisa (Shari Headley), whose burning passion was the cornerstone in A Prince in New York, has very little to do in this sequence. Does that mean the movie is bad? No. There are some good comedy sequences, especially when it comes to the absurdity of it all. The film makes good use of cameos from Gladys Knight, Morgan Freeman and Trevor Noah. Leaving this aside, the sequence tries to incorporate many stories and does not have the same spark as the original, although it tries very hard to rekindle it and bring the same energy with only average success.