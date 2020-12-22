A Prince in New York 2: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video released today (22) the first trailer for A Prince in New York 2 (Coming 2 America), which features the return of the main stars of the original film Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, to play Akeem and his faithful squire Semmi , respectively.

The new production features Akeem (Murphy) as the heir to the throne of Zamunda, the rich and powerful African country. To take the throne and become the new King, Akeem must again embark on an adventure across the United States with the aim of meeting his unknown son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), who lives in Queens, New York.

James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Shari Headley (Shari) Jon Amos (Cleo McDowell) and Louie Anderson (Maurice) also return to their roles in this sequence. Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor complete the cast of A Prince in New York 2.

Check out the trailer:



