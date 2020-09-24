A pregnant woman saved her husband from a shark attack.

A brave pregnant woman didn’t think twice when she had to jump out of the boat she was on to save her husband from a shark attack while enjoying Sunday in the Florida Keys.

The man, identified as Andrew Eddy, 30, was diving off a reef near Marathon, about 50 miles from Key West. His wife, 29-year-old Margot Dukes, whose state of pregnancy is unknown, later explained that her father, sister, and her sister’s boyfriend got into the water and began diving. It was then that her husband also jumped with a mask and fins.

Eddy was airlifted from Marathon airport to Miami’s Ryder Trauma Center Sunday morning with a shoulder injury and rescuers deemed the injury “serious.”

“It was a pretty serious injury. The patient was in critical condition. The bleeding was controlled when the patient was picked up, ”said Monroe County Fire Department Chief Ryan Johnson.



